Saints Pick Patrick in the Third Round

The Saints selected DB Johnny Patrick out of Louisville with 88th selection (third round) of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Patrick was instrumental in turning around a Louisville struggling secondary that was one of the nation's elite units by the time he graduated. The Cardinals finished sixth in the Big East Conference and 87th nationally in pass defense during Patrick's freshman season, as they allowed 251.17 aerial yards per game.

During Patrick's sophomore year, Louisville finished eighth in the league and 92nd in the country vs. the pass, but improved statistically as they surrendered 239.33 yards per game. The following season, the unit took another stride in the right direction, placing third in the conference and 42nd in the nation in pass defense while giving up 206.00 yards per game.

With Patrick leading the secondary, Louisville made its greatest improvement in 2010. The senior helped produce one of the nation's best units, as they surrendered just 167.38 aerial yards per game and finished second in the Big East Conference and ninth in the country vs. the pass. Patrick's efforts didn't go unnoticed, as the cornerback earned All-Big East Conference first-team accolades for his performance.

Patrick is a physical cornerback who projects best in a zone defense at the next level, as he aggressively battles receivers and displays awareness in coverage. In his career, he's managed to deflect 22 pass attempts and notch nine interceptions. Still, Patrick's best football may be ahead of him considering his began his college career as a wide receiver.

Patrick was a standout receiver and running back at DeLand High School after transferring from Deltona High prior to his senior season. In 2005, he led his team to a 7-3 overall record while racking up 820 yards with 15 touchdowns on 82 carries (10.0 ypc) and 312 yards with two more scores on 19 receptions (16.42 ypc).

Patrick enrolled at the University of Louisville in 2006 and retained eligibility by redshirting as a true freshman. The following season, Patrick was a reserve wide receiver until he converted to the defensive side of the ball that spring. After switching to cornerback, he made four starts in his first season. He saw action in nine games and delivered 19 tackles (17 solo) with an interception and a pass deflection.

In 2008, Patrick continued to develop and played in all 12 games while making 11 starts. The sophomore earned Big East Conference Defensive player of the Week honors after blocking a field goal and returning a fumble recovery 21 yards for a touchdown vs. Memphis. He finished the year ranking third among Cardinals defenders with 50 tackles (34 solos),including a two-yard stop for loss. He added four pass deflections, a fumble recovery, an interception and a blocked field goal. He also gained 39 yards on three kickoff returns and recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown.

As a junior in 2009, Patrick was one of just two players to start all 12 games for Louisville. He finished fifth among Cardinals defenders with 53 tackles (42 solos), including four stops for losses totaling eight yards. His heads up play saw him deflected five pass attempts and intercept two others, gaining three yards on returns.

Patrick entered his senior season as a member of the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List (top college defensive back) and saved his best for last with a breakout campaign in 2010. The cornerback earned first-team all-conference honors while leading a stingy Cardinals secondary.

The weak-side cornerback started all 13 games and tied for first in the Big East and fifth in the nation in passes defended (1.31 per game), as he returned five interceptions for 99 yards (19.80 avg) and a touchdown while adding 12 pass deflections. He finished with 49 tackles (43 solos), including one sack for minus six yards and 6.5 stops for combined losses of 19 yards. He also notched a blocked field goal, a forced fumble and a quarter-back pressure.

CAREER NOTES

Started 40-of-46 games at cornerback and recorded 171 tackles (136 solos) with one sack for minus six yards and 11.5 stops for combined losses of 29 yards…Caused one fumble and returned one fumble recovery 21 yards for a TD…Gained 102 yards with one touchdown on nine interceptions (11.33 avg)…Deflected 22 other pass attempts and notched one quarterback pressure…Recovered one blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown…Blocked two field goal attempts…Gained 39 yards on three kickoff returns (13.00 avg).

2010 SEASON

All-Big East Conference first-team selection…Earned Big East Honor Roll notice vs. Rutgers…Member of the Thorpe Award Watch List, presented annually to college football's top defensive back…Started all 13 games and ranked fifth among Cardinals defenders with 49 tackles (43 solos), including one sack for minus six yards and 6.5 stops for combined losses of 19 yards...Led a secondary that finished second in the Big East and ninth in the nation in pass defense (167.38 ypg), as well as sixth in the conference and 35th in the country in pass efficiency defense (118.24 avg)…Registered five interceptions, including four on third downs, gaining 99 yards with one touchdown on returns (19.80 avg)…Tied for third in the conference and 22nd in the nation in interceptions (0.38 per game)…Deflected 12 other pass attempts, including two on third-downs…Tied for first in the Big East and fifth in the nation in passes defended (1.31 per game)…Made 15 stops vs. the aerial attack, holding receivers to 112 yards (7.47 ypc) and seven first downs on those receptions, as he made five third-down stops…Made 32 stops vs. the ground game, limiting runners to 162 yards (5.06 ypc) and seven first downs, as he made four third-down stops…Delivered one of his hits inside the red zone…Added two tackles on the kickoff coverage unit.

2009 SEASON

One of just two Cardinals players to start all 12 games…Ranked fifth among Cardinals defenders with 53 tackles (42 solos), including four stops for combined losses of eight yards…Led a secondary that finished third in the conference and 42nd in the nation in pass defense (206.00 ypg), as well as seventh in the Big East and 102nd in the country in pass efficiency defense (142.03 avg)…Notched two interceptions, gaining three yards on returns (1.50 ypc)…Tied for 16th in the conference in interceptions (0.17 per game)…Deflected five other pass attempts.

2008 SEASON

Earned Big East Defensive Player of the Week honors vs. Memphis…Played in all 12 games and started 11 contests…Led a secondary that finished eighth in the Big East and 92nd in the nation in pass defense (239.33 ypg), as well as seventh in the conference and 99th in the country in pass efficiency defense (140.21 avg)…Ranked third among

Cardinals defenders with 50 tackles (34 solos), including a two-yard stop for loss…Registered one INT and deflected four other pass attempts…Recovered one fumble and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown…Recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown…Blocked one field goal attempt…Gained 39 yards on three kickoff returns (13.00 avg).

2007 SEASON

Played in nine games and started four contests…Member of a secondary that finished sixth in the Big East and 87th in the nation in pass defense (251.17 ypg), as well as eighth in the conference and 115th in the country in pass efficiency defense (149.34 avg)…Registered 19 tackles (17 solos), adding one interception and one pass deflection.

2006 SEASON

Red-shirted as a freshman.

TRACK AND FIELD

Competed as a sprinter on Louisville's track and field squad during the 2007-08 season, but quit to focus on football.

CAMPUS AGILITY TESTS

4.63 40-yard dash (electronic)…1.65 10-yard dash…2.71 20-yard dash…4.16 20-yard shuttle…32-inch vertical jump…9'1" broad jump…Bench pressed 225 pounds 13 times… 30-inch arm length…8 1/4-inch hands…73 1/8-inch wingspan.

HIGH SCHOOL

Attended DeLand High School (Fla.), playing football for head coach Dean Fabrizo after transferring from Deltona High School as a senior…Led the DeLand Bulldogs to a 7-3 overall record in 2005, gaining 820 yards with 15 touchdowns on 82 carries (10.0 ypc) and 312 yards with two more scores on 19 receptions (16.42 ypc)…Registered 23 receptions for 471 yards (20.48 ypc) and nine touchdowns as a junior for the Deltona Wolves, who finished with a 1-7 record…Added 43 receptions for 506 yards (11.77 ypc) and eight touchdowns as a sophomore