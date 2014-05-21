Saints offense beats defense in 2nd annual Ben Grubbs #66 Foundation Softball Showdown

New Orleans Saints players participated in charity softball game at Zephyr Field to support Ben Grubbs' charity softball game on Wednesday, May 21, 2014 (New Orleans Saints photo)
The New Orleans Saints offense defeated the defense (14-8) in the 2nd annual Ben Grubbs #66 Foundation Softball Showdown at Zephyer Field Wednesday night.
The offense's strong night started in the home run derby when QB Drew Brees took home the trophy after defeating, QB Luke McCown, DE Tyrunn Walker and LS Justin Drescher.
More than 5,000 fans attended this year's contest, which supported the New Orleans Boys and Girls club.