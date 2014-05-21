Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints offense beats defense in 2nd annual Ben Grubbs #66 Foundation Softball Showdown

Drew Brees captured the Home Run Derby title

May 21, 2014 at 04:05 PM

Ben Grubbs' Saints Softball Game

New Orleans Saints players participated in charity softball game at Zephyr Field to support Ben Grubbs' charity softball game on Wednesday, May 21, 2014 (New Orleans Saints photo)

The New Orleans Saints offense defeated the defense (14-8) in the 2nd annual Ben Grubbs #66 Foundation Softball Showdown at Zephyer Field Wednesday night.

The offense's strong night started in the home run derby when QB Drew Brees took home the trophy after defeating, QB Luke McCown, DE Tyrunn Walker and LS Justin Drescher.

More than 5,000 fans attended this year's contest, which supported the New Orleans Boys and Girls club.

Advertising