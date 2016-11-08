Saints nominate Drew Brees for Salute to Service Award

The New Orleans Saints nominated quarterback Drew Brees for the sixth annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.
The Salute to Service Award annually recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who demonstrate commitment to honoring and support the military community, as nominated by each NFL club.
The Saints nominated Drew Brees for his work on the Board of Trustees of the Naitonal World War II Museum, his participation in five USO overseas tours and his partnership with K9s for Warriors program.
Finalists for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA will be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at the NFL Honors Show in Houston on Saturday, Feb. 4 prior to Super Bowl LI.