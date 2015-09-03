Saints Morning Break presented by Community Coffee for Thursday, Sept. 3

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr on his best stretch of play this season entering Sunday's game against Atlanta
Has completed 73 percent of passes for 10 touchdowns, two interceptions in last four games
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave battled through struggles to produce second consecutive 1,000-yard season
'There's always going to be ups and downs, but it's about how you get up from it, how you bounce back from it'
New Orleans Saints defense wary of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
'He's just one of those guys - he's confident, he plays with swagger, he's really trying to carry the whole team on his back, be that play-maker for them'
Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints teammates have improved the lines of communication
'How do I love them the best and get the best out of them individually'
New Orleans Saints must win, receive help to stay alive for playoffs
'This is what we are, this is what it is and we have to win'
New Orleans Saints need help for playoffs, but focus on selves entering final two regular-season games
'I have no idea where everything is going to stand by the time we get to the Tampa Bay game, but that's what we control. We control how we get ready to go play that game'
New Orleans Saints see another late rally fall short in loss to Rams
Saints scored final 15 points in 30-22 loss
Rashid Shaheed, Tyrann Mathieu, Paulson Adebo rank top 4 at position in NFC in Pro Bowl Voting
Pro Bowl voting closes on Dec. 25
Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints offense hope to be syncing at right time
'We're all just getting more comfortable with each other. This is some of the things that we saw in training camp that we could be'
New Orleans Saints take long trip, short week in pursuit of third consecutive victory
'Regardless of what we think or how we feel, we're going to kick that ball off on Thursday night and we've got to be ready to play'
Tight end Foster Moreau selected for Saints 2023 Ed Block Courage Award
Award given annually to a player from each NFL team that has persevered through adversity