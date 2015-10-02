Saints Morning Break presented by Community Coffee for Friday, Oct. 2

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu still comes out a winner at NFL Honors
'I should go after my dreams just like he did. I should keep chasing and never stop'
Jahri Evans comes up short in Hall of Fame bid
Former New Orleans Saints great was finalist for second straight year
New Orleans Saints great Jahri Evans learns Pro Football Hall of Fame fate on Thursday
Evans and cornerback Eric Allen are two of 15 modern-era players eligible for the Class of '24
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games
McCoy replaced Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Davis replaces San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner
Rashid Shaheed latest in line of standout New Orleans Saints returners
'Even if they punt the ball and he gets it at the 15-yard line, and he returns it to the 30-yard line, he gets you in the best field position that's possible'
New Orleans Saints special teams finishes second in Rick Gosselin's 2023 annual rankings
Young Saints helped special teams reclaim standard of excellence
Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team
Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
New Orleans Saints defense knows what to expect from Falcons' run-heavy offense
'That's what they want to do. As a team, as far as the scheme goes, they want to be able to run the football'
New Orleans Saints' vision for Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed has come to fruition, and then some
'We felt like not only could be he a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver'
Saints running back Jamaal Williams relishes getting up close and personal with opposing defenses
'I'm not going to go in there light-footing it'