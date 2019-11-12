Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Nov. 12

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Nov 12, 2019 at 09:07 AM

From NOLA.com
Saints-Falcons snap counts: Tre'Quan Smith, Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook return to high usage, production varies
Walker: Simply put, the Saints' loss to Atlanta was likely 'a needed wake-up call'
Saints offensive line picks up the pieces from loss to Falcons: 'We didn't get it done up front, that's for sure'
For Saints' fan Allen Keller and friends, tailgating also a time to provide for the needy

From NewOrleansSaints.com
From beginning to end Sunday, New Orleans Saints never found their edge
Conference Call: Sean Payton - Nov. 11, 2019
Transcript: Coach Sean Payton weekly conference call - November 11, 2019
Eli Apple, "We're going to learn from our mistakes"

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Falcons Week 10 2019

