Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Nov. 12

From NOLA.com
Saints-Falcons snap counts: Tre'Quan Smith, Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook return to high usage, production varies
Walker: Simply put, the Saints' loss to Atlanta was likely 'a needed wake-up call'
Saints offensive line picks up the pieces from loss to Falcons: 'We didn't get it done up front, that's for sure'
For Saints' fan Allen Keller and friends, tailgating also a time to provide for the needy
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season.