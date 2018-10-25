Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Oct. 25

A collection of Saints and NFL headlines

Oct 25, 2018 at 07:39 AM

Wednesday Saints-Vikings Injury Report

Afternoon Wrap presented by Acme Oyster House

Watch Drew Brees' weekly session with the media

Watch Eli Apple's first session with the New Orleans media

Get a Saints-Vikings preview on the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek

Sean Payton's new toy: Taysom Hill

Eli Apple not an unknown for Saints

Saints look to be gearing up for a run, but moves also make sense for future

Playing Vikings for third time in 13 months doesn't make anything easier for Saints

