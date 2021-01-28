Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Jan. 28

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jan 28, 2021 at 08:49 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
50 years ago, the Saints drafted Archie Manning — but it was nothing like you'd imagine
Saints 'will wait for' Drew Brees to make his decision before they look to future at QB
Saints GM Mickey Loomis is happy Terry Fontenot got his chance; No timeline for replacing staff
Trey Hendrickson is going to 'be an attractive free agent for anyone,' GM Mickey Loomis says
Saints at the Senior Bowl in smaller numbers, trying to make up what was lost in a pandemic

From NewOrleansSaints.com
General Manager Mickey Loomis sees challenging salary cap situation, but expects New Orleans Saints to continue to compete for championship
Saints on Social 2020: Jan. 21-Jan. 27
Best Thomas Morstead punts | 2020 Saints Highlights

