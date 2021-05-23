Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, May 23

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

May 23, 2021 at 01:43 PM
Saints on Social 2021: May 14 - May 19

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

P.J. Williams: We turned nothing into something, you ain't see nothing yet!!
C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 1 of 1.
Cameron Jordan: Be mindful where ya step....them Jordan's serious.
Steve Gleason: Steve and Team Gleason had a great visit with Ochsner Health's new Neuroscience Department space. The team used the Oculus VR headset to explore and manipulate a spine in 4D visuals. We're always excited to see new technologies that could benefit the ALS community.
Wil Lutz: No place we'd rather be than Crab Island!
Michael Thomas: I'm too worried about how we can take this thing to another level.
Deonte Harris: Love Is Love.
Demario Davis: Run it! W/ the Dome packed out too!
From NOLA.com

Inside Arch Manning's recruitment

Saints expect full attendance at games this season

From NFL.com

Patriots have had internal discussions about Julio Jones

