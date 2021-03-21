Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, March 21

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Mar 21, 2021 at 09:37 AM
Saints teammates & NFL colleagues share tributes to Drew Brees

Several of ﻿Drew Brees﻿' current and former teammates took to social media to honor the New Orleans Saints quarterback following his NFL retirement announcement.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Michael Thomas: Took it to the extreme, or it didn't feel honest. Love you, congratulations on the amazing career. You're the best.
1 / 31

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Chris Banjo: Ever get to dance with a goat? Grateful to have been a witness to your impact on the game! The ultimate competitor!! It was a pleasure to battle with you! Congratulations on a PHENOMENAL career! @drewbrees
2 / 31

Adrian Peterson: Happy retirement legend!! The game will miss you! #AllDay
3 / 31

Charlie Neibergall
Tyrann Mathieu: Being from New Orleans Drew Brees meant everything to us in that city.....at many times our only hope, you know to smile & feel good, to live in a winning reality....that man gave us all life....none of us are perfect but he was close Salute!! #9Forever @drewbrees
4 / 31

James Patterson/Matt Patterson
Zach Strief: I'm glad I have very little left to say...It was an honor. It was a privilege. I didn't take it for granted, and I'm thankful for every minute I got to spend with him. Above all, @drewbrees is an All-pro person...honestly, that's all that matters. Congrats buddy.
5 / 31

Marcio Jose Sanchez
Tom Brady: Congrats my friend on an incredible career. That you for you the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what's next @drewbrees
6 / 31

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Terron Armstead: Goat out!
7 / 31

Cooper Neill
Russell Wilson: Amazing Career @drewbrees Legend. Thanks for all you did for me and the game! #HOF
8 / 31

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mark Ingram: @drewbrees!!! LEGENDARY!! love ya dawg much respect!!
9 / 31

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Lance Moore: Congrats brotha!! And thank you for all that you have meant to so many, including me. Welcome to retirement.
10 / 31

Gerald Herbert/AP2010
Michael Strahan: Congrats, @drewbrees, on one hell of a career. It was always a pleasure to watch you compete as a fan and not a pleasure competing against you as a player. Lol, Enjoy the next chapter of life because I'm sure it will be as complete and enjoyable as the last!!
11 / 31

Ric Tapia/AP2019
Larry Fitz: One of the most inspiring people I've ever met, and I'm lucky to call him a friend. @drewbrees, congratulations on 20 years at the highest level on and off the field. The best is yet to come.
12 / 31

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Reggie Wayne: MAJOR CONGRATS!!! You was the last one left from the Class of 2001...Not bad for a 2nd Round QB that some said was too short to play the position. Way to silence the critics...HELL OF A CAREER...Now you can enjoy yourself on Sundays...
13 / 31

Jarvis Landry: Wow. DrewBrezzzyyy Man Much Respect And Love. Thank You For Everything You Brought To The Game And Most Of All To The Great State Of Louisiana!!!! #LegendForever
14 / 31

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Craig Robertson: People can tell stories about everything they saw you go thru or trying leaving work after you or trying to beat you to work etc...the list goes on! You gave everything you had for us. We laughed and joke during the week because football made to be fun but for 5 years I got to witness a goat everyday not only on game day. Love and respect brother!
15 / 31

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Jimmy Graham: What a legacy! I'm proud to be one of your greatest creations. I'm grateful everyday for the confidence you instilled in me from my first day to our last. I'm still heartbroken that last was too soon! Now bring the kids it's time to learn to fly with uncle JG
16 / 31

Rusty Costanza
Eli Manning: It was a pleasure to compete against you. Welcome to retirement.
17 / 31

(Evan Pinkus via AP)
Cameron Jordan: DREEEEEEEEEWWWWWW!!!!!! Greatest Q B 1 Ever to touch the statline!!!!! DREEEEEEEEEEWWWWWWWWW!!!! #1
18 / 31

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Demario Davis: Man these past 3 years have gone by extremely fast and honestly, I'm somewhat speechless. Firstly, Congratulations on HOF career! The time and energy you devoted to this game you'll now get to invest it into your family, and all the other countless opportunities that await you.
19 / 31

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Benjamin Watson: Love you brother! What an honor to do life and football with you and your family! You made me a better husband, father and citizen. Congratulations! Thank you for your servant leadership. Truly one of a kind.
20 / 31

David Goldman/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chase Daniel: From 2001 when I signed with the Saints as a 22 yr old boy until a 34 man today, you've taught me so much and it was an honor being your teammate for 5 years. You and I were always competing! Words can't even begin to describe how much the @nfl is going to miss @drewbrees.
21 / 31

Jonathan Bachman
Baker Mayfield: Congratulations on an unbelievable career @drewbrees!! Thank you for inspiring a kid from Austin to chase him dreams.
22 / 31

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Taysom Hill: Congratulations to one of the best football players I have ever been able to witness play this great game. It has been one of the highlights of my career being able to observe and watch you play. Thank you for showing me what it takes to be a great player in this league. But more importantly, thank you for showing me how to be a good husband and father. I will be forever grateful for the mentor and friend you have been to me. #ThankYouDrew
23 / 31

Jameis Winston: Love you Drew! So thankful for you brother. There will never be another you! It was a privilege being your teammate and having a chance to learn and serve you. Your entire career was inspirational to me. Your resilience and passion inspired all of us! You are World Class! You are lethal! Thank you Drew Brees!
24 / 31

David Grunfeld/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Darren Sproles: Best to ever do it in my eyes!
25 / 31

James D. Smith
Doug Flutie: Congratulations @drewbrees! A well-deserved rest for a man who worked tirelessly to be one of the best. A phenomenal talent, Drew was the ideal teammate and leader. Nothing was handed to him, he had to be resilient and fight for everything he had. Enjoy retirement my friend! #9
26 / 31

Dwayne Washington: LEGENDARY 9!!! #HOF
27 / 31

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Andrus Peat: Congratulations on a hall of fame career @drewbrees! It's been an honor to go to battle with you on Sundays for the past 6 years. Thank you for all that you've done for the game. Truly the greatest of all time.
28 / 31

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Marques Colston: It was an honor and privilege to share the field w/ one of the best ever. Your competitive fire and daily commitment raised the expectations of everyone around you - teammates, coaches, a franchise, and an entire city. Congrats on an incredible career. Enjoy the next chapter.
29 / 31

Thomas E. Witte/Thomas E. Witte
Alex Anzalone: An honor is an understatement! The past 4 years I've been able to witness history and see what a true professional, leader and Christ follower really is. You did everything the right way! Happy retirement @drewbrees!
30 / 31

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Matt Ryan: Twice a year, for 13 years, I knew I was going against one of the best ever to do it. Drew not only raised the play of his teammates, but his rivals as well. Congrats on a hell of a career and best of luck in retirement!
31 / 31

David Goldman/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
From NOLA.com

Saints' Marcus Williams signs franchise tag, long term extension still possible: report

NFL releases draft order; Saints to have 8 draft picks, including two 7th round selections

From NFL.com

2021 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

