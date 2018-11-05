Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Nov. 5

A collection of Saints headlines

Nov 05, 2018 at 07:48 AM

Game recap: Saints 45, Rams 35

Action photos from the game

Fan photos from the game

Saintsation photos

Game highlights

Watch every one of Michael Thomas' 12 catches

Watch Drew Brees' postgame interview

Watch Coach Sean Payton's postgame interview

JD's take: big plays by each unit lifted Saints to victory

