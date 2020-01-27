Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Jan. 27

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Jan 27, 2020 at 08:55 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Pro Bowlers react to Kobe Bryant's death
Saints players react to Kobe Bryant's death
2020 Pro Bowl: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees pays his respects to Kobe Bryant after tragic passing
2020 Pro Bowl Highlights: Drew Brees throws deep to Kenny Golladay for 59-yard gallop
2020 Pro Bowl Highlights: Brees connects with teammate Thomas for 16-yard TD strike

From NOLA.com
After Kobe Bryant's death, Drew Brees calls him 'one of the great competitors of any generation'
'A terrible day for the world:' Saints at Pro Bowl heartbroken by Kobe Bryant's death
Walker: Kobe Bryant wanted 'to create something that stands the test of time'; he did just that
'We all work together so well:' Saints cite chemistry setting franchise-record with 10 Pro Bowlers
'It could happen to any one of us:' Saints QB Drew Brees reflects on life, legacy of Kobe Bryant

From NFL.com
NFL community honors late NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Photos: New Orleans Saints at 2020 NFL Pro Bowl - Day 4

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
1 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
2 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
3 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
4 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
5 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
6 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
7 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
8 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
9 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
10 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
11 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
12 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
13 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
14 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
15 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
16 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
17 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
18 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
19 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
20 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
21 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
22 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
23 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
24 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
25 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
26 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
27 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
28 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
29 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
30 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
31 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
32 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
33 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
34 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
35 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
36 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
37 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
38 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
39 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
40 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
41 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
42 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
43 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
44 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
45 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
46 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
47 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
48 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
49 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
50 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
51 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
52 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
53 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
54 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
55 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
56 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
57 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
58 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
59 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
60 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Ashley Amoss/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
61 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Logan Bowles/NFL/2020 Logan Bowles
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
62 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Logan Bowles/NFL/2020 Logan Bowles
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
63 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Logan Bowles/NFL/2020 Logan Bowles
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
64 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Logan Bowles/NFL/2020 Logan Bowles
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
65 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Logan Bowles/NFL/2020 Logan Bowles
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
66 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Logan Bowles/NFL/2020 Logan Bowles
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
67 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Logan Bowles/NFL/2020 Logan Bowles
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
68 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Logan Bowles/NFL/2020 Logan Bowles
New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.
69 / 69

New Orleans Saints players took part in team festivities in Orlando, FL ahead of the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.

Logan Bowles/NFL/2020 Logan Bowles
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Sept. 30

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Sept. 29

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Sept. 28

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Sept. 27

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Sept. 26

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Sept. 25

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Sept. 24

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Sept. 23

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Sept. 22

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Sept. 21

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Sept. 20

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Sept. 19

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Advertising