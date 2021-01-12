Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Jan. 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jan 12, 2021 at 08:51 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Saints sign kicker Blair Walsh to practice squad
No Alvin Kamara in practice, no problem for the Saints. 'I felt like I didn't miss a beat'
The Brees family 'swag king'? That's Baylen, Drew Brees says, after Griddy during Saints win
Saints to sign 42-year-old long snapper John Denney to practice squad
Sheldon Rankins records a sack in 1st playoff appearance since he tore his Achilles
What's it like to be slimed? Sean Payton says it's cold and feels like Jello that hasn't set yet
Saints activate veteran safety D.J. Swearinger from COVID-19 list, waive Austin Carr; see all moves

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Turning Point of the Game in New Orleans Saints playoff win over Chicago Bears
Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins now has positive playoff experience to remember with New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints formulate the right numbers to produce Wild Card game victory over Chicago
7 Awesome Things: Saints Wild Card win over the Chicago Bears
New Orleans Saints formulate the right numbers to produce Wild Card game victory over Chicago

Photos: In-stadium Saints fans | Saints-Chicago Bears Wild Card 2020

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round of the 2020 NFL playoffs.

New Orleans Saints
1 / 10

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
2 / 10

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
3 / 10

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC
4 / 10

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
5 / 10

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
6 / 10

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
7 / 10

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
8 / 10

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
9 / 10

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
10 / 10

