Saints Morning Break for Monday, Aug. 16

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Aug 16, 2021 at 08:37 AM
Photos: 2021 Saints Training Camp - August 15, 2021

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 15, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) recovers after a drill during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) winds up to pass in front of quarterback Taysom Hill (7) during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks for his receiver during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) keeps on eye on New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) as they try to outrun each other during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) hands off the ball to New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington (24) during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) points during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) throws the ball during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) takes a hand off from New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints running back Devonta Freeman (34) makes a catch during a drill during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and quarterback Taysom Hill (7) catch snaps during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) makes a catch during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws the ball as quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks for an open receiver during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Hogan makes a catch during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints defensive players gather together during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton gives direction during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) and head coach Sean Payton bump into each other in a playful moment during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) takes a breather during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
From NOLA.com

Tony Jones enjoyed his coming out party

Eric Burrell hopes physical play can help him shine

Snap count from Ravens game

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Graff's Key Takeaways from Sunday's practice

Five Saints on initial reveal for NFL Network's Top 100 list

Watch: Coach Sean Payton's Sunday press conference

From WWL Radio

Bobby Hebert on Tony Jones Jr.

