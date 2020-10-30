Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Oct. 30

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Oct 30, 2020 at 08:38 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Saints injury report: WR Michael Thomas returns to practice, Marquez Callaway limited
Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders said he had a 102-degree fever; will miss Bears game due to coronavirus
The Edge: Assessing how New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears stack up for Week 8
Saints reflect on Hurricane Zeta, while looking ahead to overcome latest distraction
Demario Davis' daughter lost her eye to cancer. This is how it changed the Saints LB and his family
Saints mix and match offensive line has maintained its high standard despite challenges

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints want to cool down red zone for opposing offenses
Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 8 at Chicago Bears
Sean Payton talks working through Hurricane Zeta, getting extra film study prior to Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears
Alvin Kamara on Saints offensive line, weekly routine 
Marcus Davenport on Hurricane Zeta, Saints run defense
Former New Orleans Saints safety Charles 'Chuck' Crist dies at 69

Saints on Social 2020: Oct. 22  - Oct. 28

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

New Orleans Saints
Alex Anzalone: Brothers in Christ
Alex Anzalone: Brothers in Christ

Thomas Morstead: First time back in the Dome! I heard em!
Thomas Morstead: First time back in the Dome! I heard em!

Dwayne Washington: They just gotta fall in like like Soul Train
Dwayne Washington: They just gotta fall in like like Soul Train

Saintsations: Are you as excited for Halloween as Saintsation Juliet?! What are you planning to dress up as this year?
Saintsations: Are you as excited for Halloween as Saintsation Juliet?! What are you planning to dress up as this year?

Cam Jordan: Their happiness...Picture perfect...Look at what God can do...(had our own social distancing lil bubble).
Cam Jordan: Their happiness...Picture perfect...Look at what God can do...(had our own social distancing lil bubble).

Drew Brees: How did Brittany and I spend our date night...WE VOTED! Stood in line for an hour for early voting. @smoothingkingcenter Thanks Nola!
Drew Brees: How did Brittany and I spend our date night...WE VOTED! Stood in line for an hour for early voting. @smoothingkingcenter Thanks Nola!

Jameis Winston: "Plan for what is difficult while it is easy, do what is great while it is small." -Sun Tzu, The Art of War
Jameis Winston: "Plan for what is difficult while it is easy, do what is great while it is small." -Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Drew Brees: Last night...a little MNF and math homework!
Drew Brees: Last night...a little MNF and math homework!

Jared Cook: In the absence of physical presence, your inspiration is Powerful. #DailyMo
Jared Cook: In the absence of physical presence, your inspiration is Powerful. #DailyMo

Latavius Murray: I can't lose.
Latavius Murray: I can't lose.

