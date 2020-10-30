Saints Morning Break for Friday, Oct. 30

From NOLA.com
Saints injury report: WR Michael Thomas returns to practice, Marquez Callaway limited
Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders said he had a 102-degree fever; will miss Bears game due to coronavirus
The Edge: Assessing how New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears stack up for Week 8
Saints reflect on Hurricane Zeta, while looking ahead to overcome latest distraction
Demario Davis' daughter lost her eye to cancer. This is how it changed the Saints LB and his family
Saints mix and match offensive line has maintained its high standard despite challenges
From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints want to cool down red zone for opposing offenses
Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 8 at Chicago Bears
Sean Payton talks working through Hurricane Zeta, getting extra film study prior to Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears
Alvin Kamara on Saints offensive line, weekly routine
Marcus Davenport on Hurricane Zeta, Saints run defense
Former New Orleans Saints safety Charles 'Chuck' Crist dies at 69
Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.