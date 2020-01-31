Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Jan. 31

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Jan 31, 2020 at 09:03 AM
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas in contention to snag NFL Offensive Player of the Year award
A game-by-game look at all 149 receptions by New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas
New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead turns in another stellar season in 2019

From NOLA.com
Will Drew Brees retire? Sean Payton, Cam Jordan address QB's decision at the Super Bowl
Was Cam Jordan's appearance on radio row an audition for his future career?
'It's not just Kamara': Big contracts loom, and the Saints know 'sustainability' is hard
Zach Line 'at peace with' decision to retire, taking lessons from Saints back home
New Orleans is 'like home' for Saints' Vonn Bell, but he understands the business side too
Jabari Greer won a Super Bowl in Miami 10 years ago, now he's here covering the game

Photos: Best of Terron Armstead from 2019 season

The best photos of New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead from the 2019 season.

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
1 / 15

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
As he celebrates his birthday, we take a look at offensive tackle Terron Armstead years in uniform with the New Orleans Saints.
2 / 15

As he celebrates his birthday, we take a look at offensive tackle Terron Armstead years in uniform with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) pass rushes against New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in New Orleans. The Saints beat the Colts 34-7. (Cooper Neill via AP)
3 / 15

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) pass rushes against New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in New Orleans. The Saints beat the Colts 34-7. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
As he celebrates his birthday, we take a look at offensive tackle Terron Armstead years in uniform with the New Orleans Saints.
4 / 15

As he celebrates his birthday, we take a look at offensive tackle Terron Armstead years in uniform with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) takes on a block by New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead (72) as he pass rushes during an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Saints 27-9. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
5 / 15

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) takes on a block by New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead (72) as he pass rushes during an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Saints 27-9. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
As he celebrates his birthday, we take a look at offensive tackle Terron Armstead years in uniform with the New Orleans Saints.
6 / 15

As he celebrates his birthday, we take a look at offensive tackle Terron Armstead years in uniform with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
As he celebrates his birthday, we take a look at offensive tackle Terron Armstead years in uniform with the New Orleans Saints.
7 / 15

As he celebrates his birthday, we take a look at offensive tackle Terron Armstead years in uniform with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action between the Saints and Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during Week 1 of the 2019 season.
8 / 15

Check out the game action between the Saints and Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during Week 1 of the 2019 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) makes a move to block Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (41) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Saints won 13-6. (Perry Knotts via AP)
9 / 15

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) makes a move to block Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (41) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Saints won 13-6. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) rushes the edge against New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in New Orleans. The 49ers defeated the Saints, 48-46. (Ryan Kang via AP)
10 / 15

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) rushes the edge against New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in New Orleans. The 49ers defeated the Saints, 48-46. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn (58) runs around the edge as New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in New Orleans. New Orleans won 12-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
11 / 15

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn (58) runs around the edge as New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in New Orleans. New Orleans won 12-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season.
12 / 15

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos of the New Orleans Saints taking on the Seattle Seahawks in week 3 of the 2019 NFL season.
13 / 15

Game action photos of the New Orleans Saints taking on the Seattle Seahawks in week 3 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
As he celebrates his birthday, we take a look at offensive tackle Terron Armstead years in uniform with the New Orleans Saints.
14 / 15

As he celebrates his birthday, we take a look at offensive tackle Terron Armstead years in uniform with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 in New Orleans. New Orleans won 30-28. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
15 / 15

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 in New Orleans. New Orleans won 30-28. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

