Saints MiniCamp Practice Open to Public on Saturday Morning

The New Orleans Saints will conduct a free, open to the public mini-camp practice on Saturday, May 31 at 10:15 a.m. The mini-camp practice, featuring the 2008 Saints roster, is the public's first opportunity to get a look at the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The mini-camp practice will be held at the Saints' training facility at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie and the gates will open at 9:00 a.m. Parking and viewing space is limited and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fans are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Second Harvest of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana. Through its network of faith-based and nonprofit member agencies, Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana provides food for an estimated 63,000 people each day. To learn more, please visit www.no-hunger.org/

Fans may park in the New Orleans VooDoo practice facility, also located at 5800 Airline Drive, with overflow parking in some of the area parking lots along Airline Drive.