Saints MiniCamp Practice Open to Public on Saturday Morning

The New Orleans Saints will conduct a free, open to the public mini-camp practice on Saturday, May 31 at 10:15 a.m. The mini-camp practice, featuring the 2008 Saints roster, is the public's first opportunity to get a look at the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.
The mini-camp practice will be held at the Saints' training facility at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie and the gates will open at 9:00 a.m. Parking and viewing space is limited and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Fans are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Second Harvest of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana. Through its network of faith-based and nonprofit member agencies, Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana provides food for an estimated 63,000 people each day. To learn more, please visit www.no-hunger.org/
Fans may park in the New Orleans VooDoo practice facility, also located at 5800 Airline Drive, with overflow parking in some of the area parking lots along Airline Drive.
**In the event of inclement weather, the team may move practice indoors with little or no advance warning. Please be advised that fans attending practice on Saturday morning will not be allowed inside the Indoor Facility. We apologize in advance for this inconvenience.