Saints Make Two Roster Moves

<span>The New Orleans Saints have re-signed rookie free agent guard Lynell Hamilton/Shawn Flanagan.aspx">Shawn Flanagan and waived offensive tackle Augustus Parrish.
Flanagan, 6-5, 310 pounds, hails from the University of Sioux Falls, where he played tackle in college. He was originally signed by the Saints on May 10 after auditioning for team officials during the team's rookie mini-camp. He was then released by the team on May 22, before re-signing with the team yesterday.
Parrish was signed by the Saints as a rookie free agent after playing his college football at Kent State University in Ohio.