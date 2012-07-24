Saints Make Roster Moves

Schouman is a 6-2, 223-pound product of Boise State who first entered the NFL as a seventh round draft choice (222nd overall) of the Buffalo Bills in 2007. The Eagle, Idaho native has appeared in 25 games with 15 starts and recorded 27 receptions for 275 yards (10.2 avg.). Schouman enjoyed his finest season in 2008 when he appeared in all 16 games for Buffalo with 12 starts and finished the campaign with 15 receptions for 153 yards (10.2 avg.) with one touchdown. He last appeared in four games for St. Louis in 2010 and went to training camp with the Washington Redskins in 2011.