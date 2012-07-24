Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Make Roster Moves

Excecutive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced the team agreed to terms with Derek Schouman, signed Marques Clark, and waived Kevin Hardy.

Jul 24, 2012 at 10:33 AM

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced on Tuesday the team has agreed to terms with tight end Derek Schoumanand signed wide receiver Marques Clark. The club has also waived wide receiver Kevin Hardy.

Schouman is a 6-2, 223-pound product of Boise State who first entered the NFL as a seventh round draft choice (222nd overall) of the Buffalo Bills in 2007. The Eagle, Idaho native has appeared in 25 games with 15 starts and recorded 27 receptions for 275 yards (10.2 avg.). Schouman enjoyed his finest season in 2008 when he appeared in all 16 games for Buffalo with 12 starts and finished the campaign with 15 receptions for 153 yards (10.2 avg.) with one touchdown. He last appeared in four games for St. Louis in 2010 and went to training camp with the Washington Redskins in 2011.

Clark(6-1, 175) played at Henderson State University from 2005-06, where in two seasons he played in 22 games and made 91 receptions for 1,456 yards (16.0 avg.) with 11 touchdowns. As a senior in 2006, the San Diego, Calif. native finished with 43 receptions for 756 yards (17.6 avg.) with five touchdowns.

Entering the start of training camp, the club's roster now stands at 90 players.

