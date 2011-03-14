Saints/LSU Pro Day Notes

Roster Moves:Loomis discussed with the media the trio of roster moves that the club made last week. Two of the moves were re-upping with K Garrett Hartley and RB Pierre Thomas to five- and four-year deals respectively. While Hartley solidifies the specialist area along with P Thomas Morstead, he was especially excited to have Thomas return to the fold. The club's leading rusher in the 2008 and 2009 seasons, Thomas was plagued by an ankle injury in 2010 that limited him to six games, however, that has been corrected by January surgery and Loomis said that he expects to have him back for training camp.

"He's been an important piece of our team for a number of years," said Loomis "I have a lot of respect for the way he came into our program as an undrafted free agent and the hard work he's put in. I'm glad he's going to be with us."

Loomis also discussed the acquisition of free agent DT Shaun Rogers, who was signed by the club last week as well. The 6-4, 350-pound player has been selected to three Pro Bowls and has been recognized for both his run-stopping and pass-rushing ability from the middle. However, Rogers has never been on a playoff team in his three seasons and voiced his excitement to the football and coaching staff at being able to join a club that has experienced these highs the past two seasons.

"He's a talented player and it's an opportunity to improve our roster, give him an opportunity to play for us and be in a different environment than he's been in," said Loomis.

Quotes from LSU Players:

DB Patrick PetersonOn choosing not to run the 40-yard dash at the LSU Pro Day:

"I was definitely comfortable with my time (at NFL Combine). I didn't want to come out here and pull anything and try to stress myself on running a 4.2. I really wanted to run a 4.2, but I was satisfied with the 4.34 I ran in Indianapolis."

On talk that some teams might want to use him as a safety:

"I see it as a positive because I can play every position in the secondary. I can play corner, nickel or if they need me to play safety I can play safety. Right now, I primarily focused on playing corner."

DL Drake Nevis:On what he looked to improve on from the NFL Combine:

"My goal was to improve my 40-yard dash time. I also did the 'L' drill and some position drills. I ran a 5.0 at the combine and got a 4.9 so that went well."

WR Terrence ToliverOn working with Saints WR Coach Curtis Johnson:

"It was fun. I was talking a lot with him saying how we do this and that and he told me 'You always want to coach' (laughter). It is just the pedigree I come with the coaches I have worked with taught me a lot."

On what he has been looking to improve:

"I've been working on route running and coming out of breaks. I've been trying to be more focused throughout the process. I'm just trying to do what I have to do. I need to come out during my workouts and catch every ball. I want to have great interviews also."

LB Kelvin Sheppard:

On working with Saints Assistant Head Coach/LB Coach Joe Vitt:

"He is a great coach. He gave me some tips actually during my workout. You normally don't see that. They normally just want to see what you can do but he stepped in and gave me some great advice."

S Jai Eugene: