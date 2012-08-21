Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Linebackers Excited About Ruud Joining the Squad

Rudd’s college teammate Scott Shanle says the newly acquired linebacker has great instincts

Aug 21, 2012 at 11:57 AM
ruud_titans_article.jpg

Newly acquired Saints LB Barrett Ruud arrived at the team facility on Tuesday. The eight-year veteran did not practice but he passed his physical.

Ruud joined the Saints after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks for a future undisclosed draft pick.

Before his time in Seattle, Ruud spent extended time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2005-10) and one year with the Tennessee Titans (2011).

T Jermon Bushrod remembers seeing Ruud often when the former Nebraska linebacker played for NFC South rival Tampa Bay. Bushrod may not have been assigned to block Ruud very often, but his skills on the field left an impression with the Pro Bowl tackle.

"I definitely know the type of player he is," said Bushrod. "He is a good, hard-nosed and quick player. We are definitely excited about him being a part of this organization."

Ruud's arrival will provide depth to a Saints linebacker core that has dealt with a number of injuries as of late, including LB Chris Chamberlain's season ending knee injury. Additionally, LBs Curtis Lofton and David Hawthorne are dealing with injuries.

Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers Coach Joe Vitt cited that Ruud has played at a high level in his time in the NFL including experience on some of the top defenses in the league.

"He's 29 years old, so he still has a lot of football ahead of him," said Vitt. "We will introduce him to our system and see where he can get to by this weekend."

Scott Shanle, a college teammate of Ruud at Nebraska in 2002, said he is a "heck of a football player" and has "great instincts."

"I talked to (Ruud) last night and he is excited to be here," said Shanle. "You can bring a guy in who is a proven player and now it just comes down to cramming and learning the defensive playbook. You don't have to worry about him getting acclimated to the NFL."

Along with Ruud, linebackers Will Herring, Lawrence Wilson and Jonathan Casillas are all expected to step up this week for the Saints contest against the Houston Texans Saturday night.

"We have a lot of capable guys to step in and fill the shoes," said Herring. "When a man goes down, it is an opportunity for the next man to step up. Everybody here is a professional and we expect the next man to step in and fill the void."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

