Saints legend Michael Lewis teams up with USA Football for 'Summer Blitz' event in New Orleans

Registration for the June 12th event is free and open now

Jun 03, 2021 at 12:13 PM
New Orleans Saints
Matt Patterson

New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer and former All-Pro kick returner Michael Lewis will meet and address New Orleans youth football coaches and league leaders at USA Football's Summer Blitz event on Saturday, June 12, at Joe W. Brown Park.

The free event aimed at youth football families, coaches and league commissioners will include fun, non-contact skill development along with cutting-edge training with Saints and USA Football giveaways. The event will also include inflatables for kids, tailgate games and food trucks for families.

USA Football's Summer Blitz series, a 10-city cross-country tour, is made possible through support from the NFL Foundation. Registration is available now on a first-come, first-served basis due to pandemic-related capacity limits. To secure your place, register here.

