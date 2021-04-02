Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints legend LeCharles Bentley named NFL Senior Advisor of Player Performance and Development

Saints legend named to the Pro Bowl twice and established himself as one of the league’s best lineman from 2002-2005

Apr 02, 2021 at 10:38 AM
CP-Bentley-1920-040221
© Michael C. Hebert/© Michael C. Hebert

The NFL today announced that NFL Legend and Pro Bowl offensive lineman LeCharles Bentley has been named Senior Advisor of Player Performance and Development.

In this capacity, Bentley will advise NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent, Sr. on player performance and the development of resources, enhancements, metrics and best practices designed to enhance the game. Additionally, he will work closely with NFL youth and high school football and other key stakeholders to promote the growth of football across all levels.

"The game of football continues to evolve by applying science, technology, and rules in its ongoing effort to advance player protection and remove unnecessary risk from the game," Vincent said. "LeCharles Bentley is a world-class thought leader in analyzing the metrics and developing improved playing techniques."

Bentley will additionally assist in expanding the NFL Way to Play initiative. Created in 2018, NFL Way to Play aims to protect players from unnecessary risk and foster culture change across all levels of football. Since its inception, Bentley has helped enhance the curriculum, hosting educational clinics throughout the football community and creating more than 100 videos to assist coaches and players on position-based drills that exemplify proper playing technique. In this role, Bentley will work the UK Academy to strengthen the NFL's international development, performance drills, equipment and coaching. 

"I'm honored to be able to use cutting-edge research and data to assist leadership at the NFL in player protection and risk reduction throughout all levels of football." Bentley said. "Under the leadership of Roger Goodell and Troy Vincent, along with head coaches around the NFL, we are committed to growing and enhancing the game of football all over the world." 

Bentley was selected in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. During his four seasons with the team (2002-2005), he was named to the Pro Bowl twice and established himself as one of the league's best lineman.

"Educating players and coaches on the techniques that have been proven to reduce risk on the field is a critical part of the NFL's overall efforts keep players protected," said NFL Engineering Committee Chair Dr. Jeff Crandall.  

Crandall and his colleagues analyze data and video to determine which styles of play are least likely to result in injury on the field, working directly with experts, including LeCharles Bentley, to review videos of on-field play, discuss techniques, and use computer vision to characterize high-risk scenarios.

"I'm excited to see how LeCharles continues to contribute to these efforts by using his perspective as a former player to help current players understand the importance of using proven playing techniques to mitigate risk," Crandall said.

A native of Cleveland, Bentley founded the world's first brick and mortar training center for offensive line development in 2009. He holds certifications in strength & conditioning, sports nutrition, Functional Movement Screening, Olympic weightlifting, and Fascial Stretch Therapy. Bentley is also the founder of LB Design Equipment and holds multiple patents on tools created specifically for developing offensive line athletes.

Related Content

news

Former New Orleans Saints player Mark Pattison plans to summit Mount Everest this spring

Pattison is attempting to become the first NFL player to climb the Seven Summits of the World plus Lhotse
news

Jim Mora reflects on day he became coach of the New Orleans Saints

Mora was hired Jan. 28, 1986
news

New Orleans Saints legend Sam Mills named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021

Former Saints cornerback Eric Allen also made the cut
news

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker James 'Hitman' Haynes dies at 60

'He was a great soul'
news

Former New Orleans Saints safety Charles 'Chuck' Crist dies at 69

Crist was named team's defensive MVP in 1975
news

New Orleans Saints legend Derland Moore dies at 68

Defensive tackle was named one of the team's 50 greatest players
news

Mike Tilleman, member of original 1967 New Orleans Saints team, dies at 76

Saints legend died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020
news

New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston announced as 2021 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee

The wideout becomes the 18th former Saint to be inducted into the Hall of Fame
news

New Orleans Saints legend Roman Harper signs multi-year deal with SEC Network

Harper will fill the fourth seat on SEC Nation
news

Transcript: Former New Orleans Saint Zach Strief conference call - Wednesday, July 22

New Orleans Saints legend Zach Strief talked with local media on Jul. 23
news

Former New Orleans Saint Zach Strief foresees intense camp for young players in absence of preseason games

'Every day they're going to have to find ways to put guys in highly stressful situations to see how you respond'
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising