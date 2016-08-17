Saints lead NFL in TV Ratings for Week 1 of Preseason

Photos from the Saints vs Patriots first preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 11th, 2016.
Photos by Layne Murdoch Jr/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints earned a 27.9 household television rating for week 1 of the preseason, which ranked No. 1 in the NFL.
The Saints played at the New England Patriots in a game televised by Raycom. In New Orleans the game was broadcast on Fox-8.
The Saints play at the Houston Texans at 7 p.m. Saturday. Fox-8 will broadcast that game and the team's final two preseason games.