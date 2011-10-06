Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints host "Suiteholders Family Fun Fest"

350 fans participated in the event

Oct 06, 2011 at 04:38 AM
suite_holder_article copy.jpg

The Saints hosted a Suiteholder Family Fun Fest on Saturday, Oct. 1, at their facility.

All suiteholders were invited with their families and friends. The event was held to show appreciation for the Saints suiteholders and their families. Approximately 350 guests attended the Fun Fest.

The attendees took part in a circus-like atmosphere as a balloon sculptor, airbrush tattoo artist, caricaturist, magician and football still walker took part in the event.

Saints staff, the Saintsations and Mascots Gumbo and Sir Saint helped run the activities.

The suiteholders had a chance to take photos that would be superimposed into actual game photos.

The suiteholders children competed in a Saints Junior Training Camp. The camp featured inflatables, football drills and Best Buy X-Box Kinect stations.

The team's cafeteria offered mini sliders, hot dogs, chicken tenders, french fries, popcorn, ice cream sundaes and cotton candy for the participants.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

