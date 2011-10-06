Saints host "Suiteholders Family Fun Fest"

The Saints hosted a Suiteholder Family Fun Fest on Saturday, Oct. 1, at their facility.

All suiteholders were invited with their families and friends. The event was held to show appreciation for the Saints suiteholders and their families. Approximately 350 guests attended the Fun Fest.

The attendees took part in a circus-like atmosphere as a balloon sculptor, airbrush tattoo artist, caricaturist, magician and football still walker took part in the event.

Saints staff, the Saintsations and Mascots Gumbo and Sir Saint helped run the activities.

The suiteholders had a chance to take photos that would be superimposed into actual game photos.

The suiteholders children competed in a Saints Junior Training Camp. The camp featured inflatables, football drills and Best Buy X-Box Kinect stations.