Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Host Local Players at National Signing Day

Feb 06, 2008 at 07:00 AM
saints-host-local-players-at-national-signing-day-a7dda.jpg

Across the country Wednesday morning, high school senior football players signed their letters-of-intent on National Signing Day, pledging where they will be heading in the fall to play their college ball.

A unique opportunity was presented to local New Orleans prep stars, as the Saints opened up their facility to host 18 players as they officially committed to their football futures.

The event was hosted both by the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Institute of Sports and Entertainment. Prior to making their announcements before a group of television cameras, the student-athletes were addressed by Saints' college scouting coordinator Jason Mitchell, who implored the young men to take full advantage of their opportunity to not only continue their football careers, but to also gain an invaluable college education.

Joel Ross, a standout defensive tackle from Vanderbilt Catholic High School who signed with the University of Southern Mississippi, summed up the excitement of the day.

"It feels good," Ross said of the chance to sign his letter at the Saints complex alongside other New Orleans players. "I've played against a lot of these guys and it's really a special day. I'm excited to commit to Southern Miss and continue my education and football career."

The following is a list of the 18 players who signed their letters Wednesday morning, along with their high school and the college they will be attending in the fall.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan continues to expand his reach

All-Pro partners with Crescent City Corps to provide leadership, community engagement training for police officers
news

New Orleans Saints contribute to the #SayHerName Campaign

New Orleans Saints and players contribute over $300,000 to local and national organizations that support #SayHerName
news

Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation announces $1 million contribution to UNCF

The gift will provide critical scholarships and support to assist minority students from Louisiana and across the United States
news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' surprise
news

Saints accepting nominees for 2020 Community Quarterback Award

The award aims to recognize outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region
news

New Orleans Saints launch high school recruiting series presented by Sanderson Farms 

Participation in the program is free and high school football players at all schools throughout Louisiana and Mississippi
news

New Orleans Saints invites local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV

Heroes welcomed as Saints guests in appreciation of their tireless service during the COVID-19 pandemic
news

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation transforms its Holiday Hunger Relief Initiative to safely feed families during Covid-19

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation surprises 135 families with gift cards for food
news

Gayle Benson starts canned food and toy drive to benefit Second Harvest and The Salvation Army

Gayle Benson will match all donations and donate to Second Harvest Food Bank and The Salvation Army
news

Demario Davis named 2020 Saints Man of the Year

Veteran linebacker is the club's nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

New Orleans Saints All-Pro Cameron Jordan teams up with Crescent City Corps to expand anti-racism and community engagement training

Training is for new police officers in New Orleans
news

NFL FLAG announces inaugural Madden 21 Youth Club Championship event

Event is open to any youth athlete between the ages of 8-15
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: THANK YOU, #9
BEST 100 DREW BREES PHOTOS
DREW BREES CAREER MILESTONES
READ: BREES' REMARKABLE 20-YEAR NFL CAREER
Advertising