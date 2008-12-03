Saints Host Falcons on Sunday

<span style="text-decoration: underline;"> <span style="">ATLANTA FALCONS (8-4) AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (6-6)</span> </span> <span style=""> </span> <br> <span style=""> <span style="text-decoration: underline;">SERIES</span> <span style="">SERIES LEADER:</span> The [Atlanta Falcons](http://www.atlantafalcons.com/) lead the all-time series between the two franchises, 44-34.

STREAKS: The New Orleans Saints have captured four-of-the-last five meetings between the two franchises.

COACHES VS. OPP: Head Coach Sean Payton owns a 4-1 mark against the Falcons as the head coach of the Saints, while Atlanta's Mike Smith is 1-0.

LAST WEEK: Atlanta won, 22-16, at San Diego while the Saints dropped their first game in three weeks, 23-20, at Tampa Bay.

LAST GAME AT SITE: 10/21/07: Saints 22, Falcons 16. New Orleans QB Drew Brees throws 2 TD passes, including 37-yarder to WR Devery Henderson.

LAST GAME BETWEEN NEW ORLEANS AND ATLANTA: 11/9/08: Saints 20 at Falcons 34. Atlanta rookie QB Matt Ryan throws for 248 yards & 2 TDs, including 67-yarder to RB Jerious Norwood.

BROADCAST: FOX (12:00 PM CT): Dick Stockton, Brian Baldinger, Brian Billick, Laura Okmin (Field reporter). Westwood One Radio: Harry Kalas, Mark Malone. SIRIUS: 153 (Atl.), 126 (NO). XM: 107 (NO). SAINTS RADIO NETWORK WWL (870 AM Flagship): Jim Henderson, Hokie Gajan, Gus Kattengill. Saints Spanish Radio: WFNO (830 AM) is the Spanish-language affiliate of the Saints. Marco Garcia and Hector Pineda will call the action.

NOTES

SAINTS: Lead NFL in total offense (405.3 yards per game)…In 4 starts vs. Atl. with NO, QB DREW BREES is 4-1 (.800) with 95.2 passer rating. Passed for 422 yards in last meeting. Since joining Saints in 2006, has passed for 12,711 yards, most in NFL. Leads NFL with 3,870 yards & has 320 yards in 8 of 12 games. In starts with 10 att., when Brees has 100.0 rating, his teams are 28-5 (.848)…RB PIERRE THOMAS leads club with career-high 359 rush yards & 6 rush TDs. Aims for 4th in row with TD (3 rush, 1 rec.). RB REGGIE BUSH had rec. TD in his last game vs. Atl. In past 2 meetings, WR MARQUES COLSTON has 16 catches for 232 yards (116.0 per game) & 2 TDs. In 11/26/06 game at Atl., WR DEVERY HENDERSON had 4 catches for 158 yards (39.5 avg.) & TD (76 yards). WR LANCE MOORE aims for 6th in row with TD. Has 27 catches for 398 yards & 6 TDs in past 5. Had 32-yard TD in last meeting…S ROMAN HARPER had 31-yard INT-TD in 12/10/07 meeting. LB JONATHAN VILMA had sack & 2 FFs last week. DE BOBBY MCCRAY had 2.0 sacks last week. LB SCOTT SHANLE had sack last week.