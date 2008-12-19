Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Honored By Local Commision for Hurricane Recovery Efforts

Dec 19, 2008 at 09:50 AM
saints-honored-by-local-commision-for-hurricane-recovery-efforts-067cc.jpg 
    <span>The New Orleans Saints were recently chosen to accept one of the 2008 President's Awards from City Park of New Orleans. During yesterday's Board of Commissioners meeting City Park President Paul J. Masinter presented his 2008 President's Awards from the City Park Improvement Association.

The Saints were recognized for their outstanding support of City Park's Recovery from Hurricane Katrina and Implementation of the Park's Master Plan. The Saints organization played a pivotal role in the revitalization of both Pan American Stadium and Tad Gormley Stadium in the Park.

The other organizations honored with the President's Award were Dow Chemical Company, Friends of City Park, Goldring Family Foundation & Woldenberg Foundation, Rotary International, Shell Exploration & Production Company, Stanley Ray Trust, Starbucks Foundation, Sugar Bowl Committee and The Trust for Public Land.

Saints Owner/Executive Vice President Rita Benson LeBlanc was present to accept the award along with Vice-President of Marketing and Business Development Ben Hales, who has recently joined the Board of Commissioners of City Park.

