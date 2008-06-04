Saints Hire Khai Harley as Director of Football Administration

New Orleans – Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis today announced the hiring of Khai Harley as Director of Football Administration. Harley arrives in New Orleans after serving the last five years as the Manager of Labor Operations with the NFL Management Council.

"We went through a thorough search to find a replacement for Russ Ball and we feel like our careful search has paid off with the hiring of Khai," said Loomis. "He brings a wealth of knowledge to the position; he has experience working at the League office and the Management Council and is very knowledgeable of the inner workings of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and where it is heading. I have worked with him for a number of years and consider him a valued asset to the team."

Harley's primary focus with the Saints will be managing the salary cap, and his responsibilities will also include contract negotiations, coordinating different areas of the football operations and being involved in the administrative functions of running the club on a daily basis.

Harley has an extensive background in NFL salary cap administration, CBA regulations and the research of player contracts. In his previous position with the NFL Management Council, Harley was responsible for ensuring personnel transactions and player contracts submitted by each team complied with the CBA and the NFL's Constitution & Bylaws while also providing advice to club officials during contract negotiations.

Harley served as an administrative intern with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2001-02 – gathering data used to determine whether players earned performance-based incentives while also handling other administrative duties – and earlier in 2001 served as football operations intern for the Indianapolis Colts.

Loomis also announced today the restructuring of the Player Personnel Department, including the elimination of the current position of Vice President of Player Personnel, recently held by Rick Mueller.

Loomis noted that the player personnel department will consist of a Pro Scouting Department and a College Scouting Department, both headed by specific directors with both reporting directly to the GM. Loomis also added that the College Scouting Department will be bolstered by the addition of two experienced scouts to the staff.