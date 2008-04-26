Saints Head Coach Sean Payton Discusses Day One

I think everyone probably spent a little more time on the phone with each other. I guarantee you Mickey (Loomis probably talked to all of those teams in front and behind at least two or three times. It's just feeling out, exploring your options and being prepared. With the time slot being a little bit lighter at ten minutes, you want to make sure you don't get caught running out of time and Mickey did a great job as well as the entire organization during that process. The thing that all of us felt was that if we could come out of this first pick with one of those two tackles, we were going to be really excited. Certainly there were other players that we were going to be excited about, but we were fortunate and that was through preparation and research. The scouts and coaches did a great job. The process itself went really efficiently. We ended up with a good football player. He has a high motor, great character and a lot of production and certainly a background with his position coach (Ed Orgeron). When you factor all of those things in, you're really just trying to do all the work possible, but when you have that specific relationship, that helps your chances when you start looking at those guys. *