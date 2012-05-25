Saints Hall of Fame Museum Will Be Open Saturday, May 26, Courtesy of WVUE-TV

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum will open this Saturday, May 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., courtesy of WVUE-TV, Fox 8.
Admission is $7 per person, payable by cash or check. Parking is free in Garage 6 on the Poydras Street side of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Fox 8 is the sponsor of the museum opening.
The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Superdome. Patrons can enter through the glass door of the museum on the Plaza level at Gate B.
For more information, call (504) 471-2192.