Saints Hall of Fame Luncheon set for Friday, November 5, 2021

The 32nd annual Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon is set for Friday, Nov. 5 at noon at the Jefferson-Orleans North at 2600 Edenborn Ave. in Metairie.
New Orleans Saints greats and Super Bowl XLIV heroes Jahri Evans and Roman Harper will be formally inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame while Marco Garcia, who created the New Orleans Saints broadcasts in Spanish, will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur De Lis award.
Tickets are $500 for a table of 10 or $50 per person. To reserve your spot, call (504) 471-2192.