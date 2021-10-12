Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Hall of Fame Luncheon set for Friday, November 5, 2021

Reserve your spot for the 32nd annual Saints Hall of Fame Luncheon.

Oct 12, 2021 at 03:33 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Promo-Saints-Hall-of-Fame-Card-2560x1440-080618

The 32nd annual Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon is set for Friday, Nov. 5 at noon at the Jefferson-Orleans North at 2600 Edenborn Ave. in Metairie.

New Orleans Saints greats and Super Bowl XLIV heroes Jahri Evans and Roman Harper will be formally inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame while Marco Garcia, who created the New Orleans Saints broadcasts in Spanish, will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur De Lis award.

Tickets are $500 for a table of 10 or $50 per person. To reserve your spot, call (504) 471-2192.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 12

Saints enjoy Tuesday off as they enter the bye week.
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Oct. 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

New Orleans Saints' ability to overcome injuries key to 3-2 start

'I hate being around this idea of we're missing (a certain player), with the excuse already built in'
Advertising