Saints Hall of Fame Golf Sold Out: Reception Tickets Remain

The 20th Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic, set for Monday, May 16 at Chateau Country Club in Kenner, is sold out.



A few tickets for the inaugural Saints Hall of Fame Reception at the New Orleans Saints facility in Metairie on Sunday, May 15 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. remain available.



The cost is $50 per person and must be purchased in advance. Space is limited.



The event features food catered by Pigeon Caterers and Impastato's Restaurant with soft drinks, wine and beer. There will be a live auction of outstanding Saints' items as well.



All proceeds from both events benefit the non-profit Saints Hall of Fame Museum, located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Louisiana Superdome.



For more information, call (504) 309-1004 Extension 209 or e-mail trahan@neworleans.com.



