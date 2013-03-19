Saints Hall of Fame Auction/Celebrity Golf Classic Set

The 3rd annual Saints Hall of Fame Auction/Reception and the 22nd Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic are set for 2013.

The Auction/Reception will take place on Sunday, May 19 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the New Orleans Saints facility at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie in the indoor practice facility and cafeteria.

With an elaborate food spread and beverages, patrons can enjoy partial tours of the New Orleans Saints facility. Coach Sean Payton will help auction 20 outstanding items, many of which are from the New Orleans Saints.

The cost is $50 per person with all proceeds going to the non-profit Saints Hall of Fame, located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is open by appointment Monday-Friday weekly between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at a cost of $7 per person or $5 for any group of 10 or more.

The 22nd Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic is set for Monday, May 20 at 9 a.m. at Chateau Golf and Country Club at 3600 Chateau Blvd. in Kenner.

Coach Payton, several members of his coaching staff, Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis, many current New Orleans Saints players and several prominent former Saints players will participate.

The event features a taste of New Orleans, with a restaurant on every hole, restaurants at the check-in area and an awards function in the clubhouse following the event.

The cost is $1,500 per group of five, which includes a Saints celebrity. A foursome is $1,200. The cost for individuals is $300. For an additional cost, patrons can bid on Payton, Loomis, or a Saints Hall of Fame inductee to play with their group.

"The Saints Hall of Fame represents the best of our best and presents the history of our franchise in outstanding fashion," Payton said. "We encourage all to support the Hall of Fame and these excellent events."

Entries are now open and the event will sell out. The first 36 groups will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis

All proceeds from the event benefit the non-profit Saints Hall of Fame Museum.

For the entry form, click here.

For additional information, contact Ken Trahan at (504) 471-2192 or by e-mail at kentrahan@aol.com.

Payment is by check to:

SAINTS HALL OF FAME