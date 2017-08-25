Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Hall of Fame Alumni Celebration/Induction set for Fri., Oct. 27

This year’s event will feature a special experience as the induction of former New Orleans Saints Carl Nicks and Jonathan Vilma into the Saints Hall of Fame will be combined with the Alumni Celebration.

Aug 25, 2017 at 02:22 AM

The 18th annual Saints Hall of Fame Alumni Celebration is set for Fri., Oct. 27 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Club XLIV and Encore at Champions Square.

This year's event will feature a special experience as the induction of former New Orleans Saints Carl Nicks and Jonathan Vilma into the Saints Hall of Fame will be combined with the Alumni Celebration. Longtime Saints employee Jay Romig will receive the Joe Gemelli Award for his contributions to the organization. The induction will take place at 7 p.m. sharp, followed by the Alumni Celebration.

New Orleans Saints alumni from around the country will be in attendance. The event will be catered by 25-30 restaurants and will feature a silent auction of outstanding sports memorabilia, as well as door prizes. All proceeds benefit the Saints Hall of Fame Museum, located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Tickets are $75 and are available via check or cash by calling (504) 471-2192, e-mailing SaintsHallofFame@yahoo.com or purchasing by credit HERE.

For further information on the Saints Hall of Fame, visit www.saintshalloffame.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

