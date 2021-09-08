Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 8

Saints will practice today at TCU

Sep 08, 2021 at 08:23 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice Wednesday, Sept. 8 at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.
  2. Quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ will meet with the media following practice. The interview will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon and all of the team's main social media accounts.
  3. NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales will be the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You will be able to find the episode here.
  4. Tickets are still available for Sunday's Saints-Packers game in Jacksonville. Click here to get yours.
  5. Coach Sean Payton will hold a conference call with reporters Wednesday morning. You will be able to listen to it by noon Wednesday here.

