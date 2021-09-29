Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 29

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
- The New Orleans Saints resume practice in Metairie on Wednesday for Sunday's game vs. the New York Giants in the Caesars Superdome.
- Head Coach Sean Payton will hold a conference call with the media prior to practice Wednesday. You can find the full call on NewOrleansSaints.com when it is completed.
- The New Orleans Saints Cheer Team for the 2021-2022 season was announced, and we need your help! Tell us what you think the team should be named by casting your vote here>>>
- Four players will speak with members of the media on Wednesday following practice. You can watch them live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the New Orleans Saints app, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
- Sunday will be the first regular-season game in the Caesars Superdome this season. If you have tickets be sure to have the Saints app presented by Verizon on your phone to access your tickets and parking pass.