Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 21

The New Orleans Saints will practice on Wednesday to prepare for Sunday's game against Carolina. Following practice, quarterback Jameis Winston will speak to the media.
- The best defensive photos from Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay will be posted on Tuesday. You can find it on NewOrleansSaints.com when it is ready.
- A new episode of the Saints Practice Report will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on Wednesday evening. Erin Summers will be breaking down all the news from practice.
Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with injury reports, games, sweepstakes and more throughout the week as the team heads into Week 3.
- Following practice on Wednesday, interviews with players in the locker room will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com. Keep checking to see what the players have to say about preparing for Week 3.
Sep 21, 2022 at 08:55 AM