Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 14

Saints practice on Wednesday as they continue Week 2 preparations.

Sep 14, 2022 at 09:03 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Saints at Falcons Week 1 2022: Best of Offense

A collection of the best offensive photos from the New Orleans Saints Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
1 / 30

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
2 / 30

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
3 / 30

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
4 / 30

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
5 / 30

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
6 / 30

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill lines up before a play during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
7 / 30

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill lines up before a play during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
8 / 30

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
9 / 30

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
10 / 30

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
11 / 30

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
12 / 30

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
13 / 30

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
14 / 30

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
15 / 30

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
16 / 30

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
17 / 30

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill celebrates a touchdown during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
18 / 30

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill celebrates a touchdown during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
19 / 30

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
20 / 30

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
21 / 30

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
22 / 30

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
23 / 30

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
24 / 30

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
25 / 30

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
26 / 30

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
27 / 30

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
28 / 30

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
29 / 30

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
30 / 30

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
  1. The Saints will practice Wednesday as they look ahead to their Week 2 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome. Following practice, Coach Dennis Allen and quarterback Jameis Winston will speak to the media. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages to watch live.
  2. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with injury reports, games, sweepstakes and more throughout the week as the team heads into Week 2. Download info can be found here.
  3. The first injury report of Week 2 will be released at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to view it when it is released.
  4. A new week of the Pick 'em Pool began Tuesday. Get your picks in before this week's games for a chance to win sweet weekly prizes or even the grand prize at the end of the season.
  5. The best defensive photos from the Saints nail-biting win over the Falcons will be posted on Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Take a look back at some of the plays that changed the momentum of the game when it's posted.

