Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 6

- The New Orleans Saints will hold their first practice of the week at the Ochsner Sports Performance Cente on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
- Coach Sean Payton will hold a conference call with local media Wednesday morning. You can listen to the call here.
- Saints legend Benjamin Watson will be the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You will be able to find it here.
- Quarterback Jameis Winston, defensive end Cameron Jordan and linebacker Pete Werner are scheduled to meet with the media around 3 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch it live here.
- The Saints and Washington Football Team will release the first Injury Report of the week around 3 p.m. You will be able to find it here after its released.
Oct 06, 2021 at 08:01 AM