Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 6

First Injury Report for Washington game will be released Wednesday afternoon

Oct 06, 2021 at 08:01 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will hold their first practice of the week at the Ochsner Sports Performance Cente on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
  2. Coach Sean Payton will hold a conference call with local media Wednesday morning. You can listen to the call here.
  3. Saints legend Benjamin Watson will be the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You will be able to find it here.
  4. Quarterback Jameis Winston, defensive end Cameron Jordan and linebacker Pete Werner are scheduled to meet with the media around 3 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch it live here.
  5. The Saints and Washington Football Team will release the first Injury Report of the week around 3 p.m. You will be able to find it here after its released.

