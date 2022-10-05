- The New Orleans Saints will practice Wednesday ahead of their Week 5 matchup on Sunday, Oct. 9 at home against the Seattle Seahawks at the Caesars Superdome. Following practice, players will speak to the media. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages to watch live.
- The best defensive photos from Sunday's loss to the Vikings will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com. Keep checking to see the defensive highlights through the lens.
- The first injury report of the week will be posted around 3 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Download the Saints app presented by Verizon for the best live stats feed, games, and our new Highlights Hub, where you get to pick the players you want to see highlights of.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com Wednesday. John Boyle from the Seahawks previews the game and actor Greg "Tarzan" Davis, most recently of "Top Gun Maverick" fame talks about his London experience.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 5
Oct 05, 2022 at 08:53 AM