Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 19

- The Saints will hold a walkthrough on Wednesday as they recover and prepare for Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Following walkthrough, player interviews from the locker room will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com. Also, head coach Dennis Allen is slated to speak to the media live on Wednesday afternoon. Watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The best defensive photos from Sunday's loss to the Bengals will be posted Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The final injury report of Week 7 will be released around 3 p.m. Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access your tickets, live game stats and our new Highlights Hub. Click here to find out how to get the app.
- Today is the final day for Extra Downs Trivia for this week. Head over to the Saints app, answer some trivia questions, and you could be a winner! DOWNLOAD THE APP>>
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Presented by
Oct 19, 2022 at 08:48 AM
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 18
Saints hold walkthrough Tuesday ahead of Thursday's game in Arizona.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 17
Saints hold walkthrough Monday following Sunday's loss to the Bengals
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 16
Saints will play host to the Bengals at the Caesars Superdome
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 14
Saints practice Friday ahead of their home game against the Bengals on Sunday.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 13
Saints practice Thursday ahead of their home game against the Bengals on Sunday.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 12
Saints practice Wednesday ahead of their home game against the Bengals on Sunday.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 11
Saints off Tuesday following win over Seahawks on Sunday.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 10
Saints practice Monday following win over Seahawks on Sunday.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 9
Saints will try to end three-game losing streak as they host Seahawks
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Oct. 8
Saints gear up for their Week 5 game vs Seattle at the Caesars Superdome.