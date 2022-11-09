Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 9

The Saints look ahead to their Week 10 game in Pittsburgh.

Nov 09, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will use Wednesday to recover as they gear up for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
  2. The first injury report of Week 10 will be released on Wednesday around 3 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. Head coach Dennis Allen and some players will speak with the media on Wednesday. Watch their full interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com later in the afternoon.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access tickets, participate in the pregame light show at home games, and participate in other in-arena events as well as view highlights and play games. Download information can be found here.
  5. A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be posted Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com. This episode, Erin Summers is joined by Kayla Burton of NFL Network.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 8

The Saints will hold meetings following Monday night's loss to the Ravens.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 7

The Saints will take on the Ravens at 7:15 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Nov. 5

Coach Dennis Allen will meet with the media following practice

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 4

Saints looking ahead to 'Monday Night Football' matchup with Ravens.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 3

Saints looking ahead to 'Monday Night Football' matchup with Ravens.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 2

Saints looking ahead to 'Monday Night Football' matchup with Ravens.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 1

New Orleans was awarded an NFL franchise on this day in 1966.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 31

Saints will play host to the Raiders at noon; CBS will televise the game

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 30

Saints will play host to the Raiders at noon; CBS will televise the game

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 28

Saints practice for Week 8 home game against Raiders.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 27

Saints continue gearing up for Week 8 home game against Raiders.

Advertising