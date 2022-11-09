Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 9

- The New Orleans Saints will use Wednesday to recover as they gear up for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- The first injury report of Week 10 will be released on Wednesday around 3 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Head coach Dennis Allen and some players will speak with the media on Wednesday. Watch their full interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com later in the afternoon.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access tickets, participate in the pregame light show at home games, and participate in other in-arena events as well as view highlights and play games. Download information can be found here.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be posted Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com. This episode, Erin Summers is joined by Kayla Burton of NFL Network.
The Saints look ahead to their Week 10 game in Pittsburgh.
Nov 09, 2022 at 09:00 AM