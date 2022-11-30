Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 30

Saints off on Wednesday to prepare for Monday Night Football.

Nov 30, 2022 at 08:54 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
  1. The Saints will have Wednesday off to rest and recover ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with Tampa Bay.
  2. The best defensive photos from Sunday's loss to the 49ers will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on Wednesday morning.
  3. An article on how to watch the Saints Monday Night Football game against the Buccaneers will be posted Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for stats, highlights, games, and more. Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
  5. This week's Expert Analysis was posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on Wednesday. Team reporter Erin Summers breaks down the Saints defensive stop on 4th and goal.

