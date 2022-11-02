Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 2

Saints looking ahead to 'Monday Night Football' matchup with Ravens.

Nov 02, 2022 at 08:44 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
  1. The Saints have begun preparations for their second nationally televised game of the season on "Monday Night Football." The Baltimore Ravens will be coming into town and the two teams will play at 7:15 on Monday in the Caesars Superdome.
  2. The best defensive photos from Sunday's win will be posted Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. A new edition of Fantasy Keys to the Crown will be posted Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Check out who you should start in your fantasy football matchup this week.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access live game stats and our new Highlights Hub. Click here to find out how to get the app.
  5. A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be posted Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com. This episode, team reporter Erin Summers will be joined by Saints legend Jermon Bushrod.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 1

New Orleans was awarded an NFL franchise on this day in 1966.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 31

Saints will play host to the Raiders at noon; CBS will televise the game

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 30

Saints will play host to the Raiders at noon; CBS will televise the game

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 28

Saints practice for Week 8 home game against Raiders.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 27

Saints continue gearing up for Week 8 home game against Raiders.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 26

Saints continue gearing up for Week 8 home game against Raiders.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 25

Saints begin gearing up for Week 8 home game against Raiders.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 24

Saints begin gearing up for Week 8 home game against Raiders.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 21

Linebacker Demario Davis to receive award from the United Way

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 20

Saints will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video and WWL.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 19

Saints hold walkthrough Wednesday ahead of Thursday's game in Arizona.

Advertising