Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 28

Saints prepare for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

Dec 28, 2022 at 08:34 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice Wednesday as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Following practice, quarterback Andy Dalton will speak with the media. You can watch live at NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints YouTube channel, or the Saints social media outlets.
  2. A new edition of Expert Analysis will be posted Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. The best fan photos from Saturday's win will be posted Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for stats, highlights, games, and more! Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
  5. The first injury report of Week 17 will be posted Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com.

