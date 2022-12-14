Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 14

Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Dec 14, 2022 at 08:57 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice on Wednesday as the team gears up for their home game on Sunday, December 18 against the Atlanta Falcons. Following practice, Andy Dalton will speak to the media. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints YouTube page, or the Saints social channels.
  2. The first injury report of the week will be posted Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be posted Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com. This episode's guest is Scott Shanle.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for news, highlights, games, and more. Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
  5. Week 15's Game Preview and Ways to Watch articles will be posted Wednesday on NewOrleansSaints.com.

