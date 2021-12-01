Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 1

The Saints will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday in the Caesars Superdome.

Dec 01, 2021 at 09:06 AM
Saints vs Bills Week 12: Best of Defense

A collection of the best defensive photos from the Week 12 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
  1. The Saints will have a walk-through Wednesday ahead of their Thursday night game against the Dallas Cowboys.
  2. Saints Coach Sean Payton met with local media Tuesday following the team's practice. You can watch his full interview at NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. Taysom Hill and Mark Ingram spoke with the media following practice Tuesday. You can watch their interviews at NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. The Saints will release their final injury report of the week Wednesday. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to see who is on it.
  5. You could win big with the Saints Keys to the Dome Sweepstakes! One lucky winner will receive two tickets to a year of live events at the Caesars Superdome. Don't miss your chance to win. Enter the sweepstakes here.

