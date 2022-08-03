Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, August 3

The New Orleans Saints practiced indoors on day 6 during 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 2.
- Saints players and coaches continue their second week of Training Camp on Wednesday. Coach Dennis Allen and Saints players will speak to the media immediately following practice.
- You can watch the post-practice interviews LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, the Saints YouTube page, or Saints social media channels.
- The Saints held their first open Training Camp on Saturday as part of the NFL's "Back Together Saturday". Check out the best photos from the day.
- Allen and players spoke following practice on Tuesday. Check out all of the interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini broke down Day 6 of Saints training camp practices on the Training Camp Report. WATCH>>>