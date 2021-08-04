Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Aug. 4

Aug 04, 2021 at 07:24 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will hold their second padded practice of Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek on Wednesday, Aug. 4. It is closed to the general public.
  2. NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger will be the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You can listen to show around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Click here to find it.
  3. Coach Sean Payton and a group of players will meet with the media following practice. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or on the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages.
  4. You can watch Todd Graffagnini and John DeShazier break down all of Wednesday's news at 8:30 p.m. on CST.
  5. Are you following the Saints on Tik Tok? Open the app and search for @Saints.

